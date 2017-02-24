Protesters again greet McConnell appearance at home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — About 200 protesters have gathered near a Louisville conference centre where Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans are celebrating last year's GOP election victories.

Protesters chanted "Ditch Mitch, dump Trump" and "We need a leader, not a creepy tweeter" as Republicans in McConnell's hometown gathered for a dinner and speeches Friday night.

One protester, Reena Paracha, says McConnell needs to "grow a spine" and stand up to President Donald Trump instead of serving as his "enabler."

Paracha, a native of Pakistan and a U.S. citizen who lives in Kentucky's Oldham County, says Trump's immigration policies are unconstitutional and immoral.