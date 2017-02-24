Puerto Rico governor meets with top US officials amid crisis

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico's governor has met with the U.S. treasury and health secretaries to seek support in pulling the island out of a deep economic crisis.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello is in Washington. He said he spoke Friday with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin about how the federal office could help transform the U.S. territory's economy.

Rossello later met with U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price over concerns about dwindling Medicaid funds. Puerto Rico stands to lose about $1 billion in federal health care funding by year's end.

Rossello also said he wants to know how Puerto Rico fits into U.S. President Donald Trump's vision for a new health care model.