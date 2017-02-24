Romania police question 28 Iraqi migrants without documents

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanian border police say they are questioning 28 Iraqi citizens they found in southwestern Romania in the vicinity of the border with Serbia.

A statement said Romanian police spotted the group during a sweep on Thursday afternoon to target illegal migrants.

Border police took the group that was just inside Romania, and consisted of 16 men, 7 women and five minors including a 1-year-old baby, to a police station in the town of Oravita.

The police statement Friday said the group was trying to reach Western Europe and was travelling without documents.