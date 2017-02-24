Slovenia boosts rights of same-sex couples

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Slovenia has introduced a law on same-sex partnership that grants legal rights to gay unions but does not allow them to adopt or undergo in-vitro fertilization.

The measures formally came into effect Friday after they were approved last year. Same-sex unions now enjoy the same legal protection as married couples in areas including social and health care benefits.

Slovenians in 2015 rejected in a referendum a bill that envisaged full equality of same-sex couples. Authorities then changed the law to reflect the vote result.

Simon Maljevac from the LGBT group Legebitra, described the law as "a step in right direction."