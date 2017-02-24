Small plane crashes in central Pakistan killing 2

MULTAN, Pakistan — A Pakistani police officer says a twin-seat training plane has crashed near an airport in central Pakistan killing both instructor and the trainee pilot.

Javed Azam says the instructor, Maaz Ahmed, had contacted the control tower minutes after taking off from Faisalabad airport around Friday noon and requested an emergency landing because of engine failure.

Azam said the plane crashed around noon local time Friday just short of the landing strip, with no damage on the ground. He said rescue teams have recovered the bodies of the instructor and trainee, Mohammad Ahmed.