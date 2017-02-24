The Latest: 1 of 2 wounded officers released from hospital

WASHINGTON — The Latest on a shooting in Washington that left a man dead and two police officers wounded (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Police in Washington say one of two officers who were wounded during a struggle with a suspect has been released from the hospital.

Interim Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a news conference Friday afternoon that the other officer had injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police say the two officers were wounded Thursday night after a foot chase and struggle with 47-year-old Timothy Williams. Williams was pronounced dead of gunshot wounds on the way to the hospital.

The interim chief says it appears only one officer fired a weapon.

12:30 a.m.

Authorities say two police officers were wounded and a suspect killed in a shooting in Washington, D.C.

The incident occurred late Thursday night on the northeast side of Washington.

Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a news conference around midnight that both officers sustained injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening. A police spokesman earlier said the officers were conscious and breathing while be taken to a hospital.

Newsham says a male suspect was pronounced dead on the way to a hospital. He also says a weapon was recovered at the scene.