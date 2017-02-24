The Latest: Malaysian atomic agency: Chemicals not our job

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — The Latest on Malaysia's investigation into the apparent assassination of the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

An official with Malaysia's atomic energy board says cleaning up chemical weapons is not its job, after police said they were arranging for the agency to decontaminate the airport where the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was killed in a chemical attack last week.

Malaysian Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar said Friday that police were arranging for the atomic energy agency to decontaminate the airport where Kim Jong Nam was attacked with a toxin authorities have identified as VX nerve agent.

Director-General Hamrah Mohamad Ali of the Atomic Energy Licensing Board told The Associated Press in a text message that his office received a police request for technical assistance, but that VX doesn't come under his jurisdiction because it's not radioactive.