The Latest: Vote on UN Syria sanctions sought next week

The Latest on a proposal to impose U.N. sanctions on Syria over chemical weapons attacks (all times local):

8 p.m.

Nations urging the U.N. to sanction Syria over chemical weapons attacks are seeking a vote next week. But Russia is vowing a veto.

A Security Council diplomat says Friday night that the vote was requested for the coming week. The diplomat spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because discussions about the proposal were private.

Britain's deputy U.N. ambassador, Peter Wilson, said earlier Friday that a vote would come "as soon as possible."

Britain, France and the United States are seeking sanctions. A draft resolution seen by The Associated Press would ban helicopter sales to Syria, among other measures.

An investigation by the United Nations and an international chemical weapons watchdog determined the Syrian government was behind at least three attacks involving chlorine gas.

Russia has questioned the findings. Deputy ambassador Vladimir Safronkov calls the resolution "a provocation" and says Russia will veto it.

— By Jennifer Peltz

___

12:30 p.m.

Nations urging the U.N. to sanction Syria over chemical weapons attacks are aiming toward a vote shortly. But Russia is vowing a veto.

Britain's deputy U.N. ambassador, Peter Wilson, said after a closed-door Security Council meeting Friday that a vote will come "as soon as possible." He'd said earlier that diplomats aim to advance the measure "in the coming days."

Britain, France and the United States are seeking sanctions. A draft resolution seen by The Associated Press would ban helicopter sales to Syria, among other measures.

An investigation by the United Nations and an international chemical weapons watchdog determined the Syrian government was behind at least three attacks involving chlorine gas.