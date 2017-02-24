News / World

Tommy Chong on potential pot crackdown: Stay high

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2015 file photo, comedian and marijuana icon Tommy Chong, talks about his line of marijuana products, including his

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2015 file photo, comedian and marijuana icon Tommy Chong, talks about his line of marijuana products, including his "Chongwater" hemp drink, a custom joint roller, and his "Smoke Swipe" wipes that can remove the odor of pot smoke from clothing, during CannaCon, a marijuana business trade show in Seattle. Chong tweeted Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, "Don't worry stay High" in response to a potential crackdown on recreational pot use by the Trump administration. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Tommy Chong has a message for those fearing a crackdown on recreational marijuana use: Don't worry. Stay High.

Chong shot to fame in the 1970s alongside Cheech Marin as the stoner comedy duo Cheech & Chong.

After White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters Thursday that the Department of Justice "will be further looking into" recreational pot use, Chong tweeted, "Of course Trump is going after legal marijuana but like the failed Muslim ban it will be defeated in court. Don't worry stay High."

Chong has a line of marijuana products on the market in states where pot is legal.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular