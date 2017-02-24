Top Brazilian adviser on leave, under pressure to resign

RIO DE JANEIRO — A key adviser to embattled Brazilian President Michel Temer has gone on medical leave and is now under heavy pressure to resign.

Chief of Staff Eliseu Padilha said in a statement on Friday that he will return to the job on Tuesday following prostate surgery.

But opposition lawmakers are calling for Padilha to resign amid media reports he will be investigated by the country's attorney general in the sprawling corruption probe at the giant state-run oil company Petrobras. No charges have been filed against him.