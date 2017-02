UN report indicates Iran is honouring its end of nuke deal

VIENNA — The U.N. agency tasked with monitoring Iran's nuclear deal with six world powers has issued a report that indicates Tehran is honouring its end of the deal.

Obtained by The Associated Press, the confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report said Friday that at under 102 kilograms (225 pounds) Iran is well below its permitted limit of low-enriched uranium, set at 300 pounds (around 660 pounds,) and is not producing higher grades.

Low-enriched uranium is used to power reactors and other peaceful uses. Enriched further to weapons-grade, it can serve as the core of a nuclear warhead.