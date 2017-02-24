UN rights office slams Israeli soldier's 'lenient' sentence

GENEVA — The U.N. human rights office says it's "deeply disturbed" by the "lenient" 18-month prison sentence handed down by a Tel Aviv military court against an Israeli soldier who killed a badly wounded Palestinian assailant as he lay on the ground.

Spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani of the rights office decried a "chronic culture of impunity" in Israel when it comes to soldiers involved in the conflict with Palestinians.

Sgt. Elor Azaria was sentenced Tuesday for manslaughter in the March shooting death in the West Bank city of Hebron of Adbelfattah al-Sharif, who had been injured after stabbing a soldier.