Vermont man gets 6 months for shooting horse with arrow

BARRE, Vt. — A 21-year-old Vermont man who pleaded guilty to a charge that he shot and killed a horse with a bow and arrow is going to spend six months in jail.

Quinton Clayton entered the plea Thursday in Vermont Superior Court in Barre to a felony count of unlawful mischief and other charges. He was also ordered to complete 120 hours of community service.

Police say that on Oct. 5, Clayton used a stolen bow and arrow to shoot a 24-year-old quarter horse named Bunny.