website: A Jordanian F-16 jet crashed in Saudi Arabia
A
A
Share via Email
CAIRO — A news portal linked to the Jordanian military says an F-16 fighter jet has crashed in Saudi Arabia, and the pilot has survived.
The Hala Akhbar
The
The U.S.-backed coalition of mostly Arab Gulf countries, which includes Egypt, Jordan and Sudan, was formed to restore the internationally recognized Yemeni government after Houthis forced President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to flee the country.
The coalition has carried out hundreds of airstrikes targeting Houthi sites across Yemen.