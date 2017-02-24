website: A Jordanian F-16 jet crashed in Saudi Arabia

CAIRO — A news portal linked to the Jordanian military says an F-16 fighter jet has crashed in Saudi Arabia, and the pilot has survived.

The Hala Akhbar website quotes an unidentified military official on Friday as saying that the jet was taking part in the Saudi-led coalition's campaign against Yemen's Houthi rebels.

The website didn't provide details on the site of the crash but said that pilot Adnan Nabas has safely landed with a parachute. He will be heading to Jordan on Friday.

The U.S.-backed coalition of mostly Arab Gulf countries, which includes Egypt, Jordan and Sudan, was formed to restore the internationally recognized Yemeni government after Houthis forced President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to flee the country.