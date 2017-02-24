White House blocks several news organizations from daily briefing
The move comes shortly after Trump called U.S. news media the 'enemy of the people.'
The White House barred several news organizations, including the New York Times, CNN, the Los Angeles Times, Politico and Buzzfeed from attending a question-and-answer session with press secretary Sean Spicer on Friday afternoon, U.S. media are reporting.
The move comes shortly after U.S. president Donald Trump repeated a startling attack on the U.S. news media, calling it the “enemy of the people” at a Friday speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference.