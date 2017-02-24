News / World

White House blocks several news organizations from daily briefing

The New York Times and CNN were amongst the news outlets barred from taking part in the briefing. The move comes shortly after Trump called U.S. news media the 'enemy of the people.'

U.S. President Donald Trump discusses the federal budget in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on February 22, 2017 in Washington, DC.

The White House barred several news organizations, including the New York Times, CNN, the Los Angeles Times, Politico and Buzzfeed from attending a question-and-answer session with press secretary Sean Spicer on Friday afternoon, U.S. media are reporting.

The move comes shortly after U.S. president Donald Trump repeated a startling attack on the U.S. news media, calling it the “enemy of the people” at a Friday speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

