Azerbaijan soldiers killed in Karabakh fighting

MOSCOW — Azerbaijan says several of its soldiers have been killed during fighting in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region as Armenia and Azerbaijan blame each other for an outbreak of violence.

Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said in a statement Saturday that its forces had "suffered losses" when its positions were assaulted by Armenian troops early Saturday.

The Nagorno-Karabakh Defence Ministry said in a statement that Armenian forces did not suffer any casualties in the clashes and that the Azerbaijani soldiers were killed when they launched an attack.