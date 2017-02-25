GOP congressman: Special prosecutor needed for Russia probe

WASHINGTON — A Republican congressman has called for a special prosecutor to investigate whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election and was in touch with President Donald Trump's team during the campaign.

Rep. Darrell Issa (EYE'-suh) of California says it would be improper for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to lead the investigation.

Issa made the comments Friday on HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher."

Issa said: "You're right that you cannot have somebody — a friend of mine, Jeff Sessions — who was on the campaign and who is an appointee. You're going to need to use the special prosecutor's statute and office."