Indonesia, Australia agree to closer naval co-operation
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SYDNEY, Australia — Indonesian and Australian leaders on Sunday committed to free trade and closer naval
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo arrived in Sydney on Saturday on his first visit to Australia as his nation's leader. He and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said they had agreed to finalize a free trade agreement this year.
Jokowi said the first issue for Indonesia was the removal of all Australian barriers to the import of Indonesian palm oil and paper. But before the deal is finalized, Turnbull announced that Indonesia has agreed to reduce tariffs on Australian sugar and ease restrictions on Australian cattle imports.
Australia in return will remove all tariffs from Indonesian pesticides and herbicides, he said.
The two leaders also witnessed the signing of an agreement on maritime
"We have vested interests in the peace and stability in our region's seas and oceans, so we both strongly encourage the countries in our region to resolve disputes in accordance with international law which is the foundation for stability and prosperity," Turnbull said.
Indonesia does not have a territorial dispute with China in the South China Sea, but there have been tensions because China's so-called nine-dash line representing its claim to most of the sea appears to overlap with Indonesia's exclusive economic zone extending from the Natuna Islands.
Beijing has described the area as a traditional Chinese fishing ground, although it is nearly 2,000
Jokowi is not regarded as pro-Australia as his predecessor, Susilo Bambag Yudhoyono. Turnbull took the unusual step of inviting Jokowi to a private dinner at his Sydney
The relationship has been fractious in the past.
Military
Turnbull said Sunday that he and Jokowi had agreed to fully restore
Another irritant in the relationship is the Australian navy's tactic of turning asylum seekers' boats back to Indonesia. Indonesians regard forcing Australia-bound boats carrying foreigners to Indonesia's shores as an affront to Indonesian sovereignty.
The leaders also announced that an Australian consulate will open in the Indonesian city of Surabaya and Indonesian language teaching