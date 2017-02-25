Mexico seizes properties sold by ex-governor

MEXICO CITY — Federal prosecutors in Mexico say they have seized 25 state properties that were apparently sold at a fraction of their market value by the former governor of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo.

Quintana Roo is home to resorts including Cancun, Playa de Carmen, Cozumel and Isla Mujeres.

The seizures involve state-owned land allegedly sold to private parties between 2011 and 2014, during the administration of former Gov. Roberto Borge. Local media reported the buyers were linked to Borge.

The attorney general's office said Friday the properties were worth over 5 billion pesos ($250 million), but were sold at about 6 per cent of their real value.