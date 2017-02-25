Romania: thousands attend pro-government rally

BUCHAREST, Romania — Thousands of people turned out for a pro-government rally in southern Romania, hoping to boost the popularity of the centre -left government following massive anti-corruption protests.

Braving pouring rain, supporters of the ruling Social Democratic Party gathered Saturday in the town of Targoviste, a party stronghold, and sang patriotic songs to voice their support for the two-month-old government of Premier Sorin Grindeanu.

Supporters waved Romanian flags and banners reading "My vote counts" and "We dare to believe in Romania."

A crowd-funded ISSPOL survey published on Feb. 14 showed support for the Social Democrats had dropped to 31 per cent , down from 46 per cent in the elections.