Czech man released from Sudan prison during minister's trip

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — The Czech Republic's Foreign Ministry says a Czech national who was sentenced to a stiff prison term in Sudan last month has been released and is on the way home with the minister.

The ministry said in January that Petr Jasek received a 20-year prison term for charges that included espionage.

Czech officials had rejected the sentence as groundless.

The ministry said in a statement on Sunday that Jasek was released from a Sudanese prison during Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek's visit to Sudan and was heading back on a plane with the minister.

Zaoralek had said he was going to Sudan to help secure Jasek's release.