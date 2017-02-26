Detained Philippine senator asks court to nullify arrest

MANILA, Philippines — A Philippine senator and leading critic of President Rodrigo Duterte's deadly crackdown on illegal drugs has petitioned the Supreme Court to nullify a Manila court's arrest warrant against her for drug charges and release her from jail.

Sen. Leila de Lima's petition filed Monday says Judge Juanita Guerrero has no jurisdiction over the case. She says Guerrero committed a grave abuse by issuing the arrest warrant without first resolving her motion to quash the charges.

Her lawyer, Alex Padilla, says an arrest warrant issued by a court without jurisdiction makes it null and without basis, and that de Lima's detention is illegal.