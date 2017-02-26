Germany: Heidelberg car suspect held on suspicion of murder

BERLIN — Authorities say a man who drove into a group of pedestrians in the German city of Heidelberg, fatally injuring one man, is being held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Prosecutors and police said in a statement Sunday that they're examining whether the suspect, a 35-year-old German student who lives in the city, can be held criminally responsible. They say there is no evidence of terrorism or extremism, and his motive remains a mystery.

Three people were injured in Saturday's crash, and one later died. The suspect got out of his rented car with a kitchen knife, and was shot in the stomach by police shortly afterward.