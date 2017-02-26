Israel demands UN fire Gaza staffer with alleged Hamas ties
JERUSALEM — An Israeli military general is calling on a United Nations agency to fire a Palestinian staff member he claims has been elected to a leadership position with the Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Maj. Gen. Yoav Mordechai of the Israeli
Suhail al-Hindi is the chairman of the UNRWA Palestinian workers' union in Gaza. The Israeli
UNRWA spokesman Chris Gunness said al-Hindi has denied the accusation. The U.N. agency forbids staff from holding political office.
The agency temporarily suspended al-Hindi in 2011 for participating in events with Hamas officials.