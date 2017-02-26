Myanmar's Suu Kyi eulogizes slain legal adviser

YANGON, Myanmar — Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has broken a month-long silence to describe the assassination of one of her top legal advisers as a great loss for the country.

She spoke Sunday at a memorial ceremony for lawyer Ko Ni and Nay Win, a taxi driver who was killed as he chased the gunman in the Jan. 29 incident.

Suu Kyi had been criticized for not making a public statement on the loss of Ko Ni, who was a key adviser to her National League for Democracy party as it seeks to wrest from the army its residual power in government.