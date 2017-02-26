Paraguayan rebel group releases kidnapped Mennonite man
A
A
Share via Email
ASUNCION, Paraguay — Paraguayan authorities say a Mennonite man walked 20
Franz Wiebe was kidnapped by the Paraguayan People's Army while he was harvesting corn at a farm about 210 miles (340
Col. Victor Urdapilleta, spokesman for Paraguay's anti-terror force, said Saturday the 18-year-old "was received by his parents and
After his July kidnapping, the rebels acknowledged that Wiebe was not their target. They had planned to kidnap the son of the owner of the farm where he worked.
They then demanded that colony leaders distribute $100,000 of food to poor indigenous and farm communities in exchange for his release.
Authorities said that demand was met. They didn't say if anyone other ransom was paid.