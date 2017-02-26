Saudi king begins multi-nation tour of Asia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi King Salman has arrived in Malaysia to kick off a multi-nation tour aimed at boosting economic ties with Asia.

The official Saudi Press Agency reported Sunday that the monarch's tour will also take in Indonesia, Brunei, Japan, China and the Maldives. Salman will also visit Saudi Arabia's neighbour Jordan before returning home.

OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia is the world's largest oil exporter, with much of its crude destined for customers in Asia.