Syrian warplanes pound rebel-held area in central city

BEIRUT — Syrian opposition activists say government warplanes are pounding a rebel-held neighbourhood in the central city of Homs, killing at least three and wounding dozens.

Sunday's airstrikes came a day after the al-Waer neighbourhood was subjected to more than 40 air raids that killed and wounded dozens.

The airstrikes appear to be in retaliation for militant attacks in the city on Saturday that killed a senior security officer and at least 31 others.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the al-Waer-based activist Bebars al-Talawy said the airstrikes killed three people.

The Observatory said that in addition to the airstrikes, al-Waer is being subjected to shelling.