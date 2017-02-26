Syrian warplanes pound rebel-held area in central city
BEIRUT — Syrian opposition activists say government warplanes are pounding a rebel-held
Sunday's airstrikes came a day after the al-Waer
The airstrikes appear to be in retaliation for militant attacks in the city on Saturday that killed a senior security officer and at least 31 others.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the al-Waer-based activist Bebars al-Talawy said the airstrikes killed three people.
The Observatory said that in addition to the airstrikes, al-Waer is being subjected to shelling.
The swift, high-profile attacks against the Military Intelligence and State Security offices were claimed by an al-Qaida-linked insurgent coalition known as the Levant Liberation Committee.