2 convicted of murder for deadly drag race in Germany

BERLIN — Two men have been convicted of murder for a midnight drag race along a chic Berlin boulevard that ended with the death of another motorist.

The Berlin State Court on Monday sentenced both Hamdi H., 28, and Marvin N., 25, to life in prison for the Feb. 1, 2016 crime.

The court said the two began a "spontaneous street race" after coincidentally coming alongside one another at a red light shortly after midnight on the capital's Kurfuerstendamm boulevard.