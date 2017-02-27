Afghan President: Taliban shadow governor killed in Kunduz

KABUL — Afghan President Ashraf Ghani says that a senior Taliban commander has been killed.

During a ceremony Monday honouring the country's security and defence forces, Ghani said that Mullah Abdul Salam, the Taliban's shadow governor for Kunduz province, had been killed on Sunday.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also confirmed Salam's death, saying it was from an American airstrike in the Dashti Archi district of Kunduz province. Ghani, in his comments, did not elaborate on how Salam died.