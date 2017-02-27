Afghan President: Taliban shadow governor killed in Kunduz
A
A
Share via Email
KABUL — Afghan President Ashraf Ghani says that a senior Taliban commander has been killed.
During a ceremony Monday
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also confirmed Salam's death, saying it was from an American airstrike in the Dashti Archi district of Kunduz province. Ghani, in his comments, did not elaborate on how Salam died.
During the ceremony Ghani emphasized Afghanistan independence and said that the Taliban and other militant groups are no match for the Afghan security forces.