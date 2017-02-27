Arkansas governor sets execution dates for 8 inmates

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has set execution dates for eight death row inmates, even though the state lacks one of three drugs needed to put the men to death.

The Republican released a statement Monday saying he signed a proclamation scheduling executions for the eight inmates, though no dates were released.

The move comes days after the state's attorney general told the governor the men had exhausted their appeals and there were no more legal obstacles to their executions.

The U.S. Supreme Court last week rejected inmates' request to review a state court ruling upholding Arkansas' lethal injection law.

Prison officials say they haven't replaced a lethal injection drug that expired in January.