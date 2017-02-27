Australian leader blames predecessor for popularity decline

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia's prime minister has blamed recent criticism from his predecessor for a dip in the government's popularity in a closely watched opinion poll.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Monday that comments by Tony Abbott in a speech last week that the conservative government risked a "drift to defeat" were aimed at damaging the ruling coalition.

Turnbull's comments came after a Newspoll published in The Australian newspaper on Monday showed the centre -left Labor Party opposition extending its lead over the government in public opinion.

Abbott was prime minister before Turnbull replaced him after a bitter internal challenge in the ruling party in September 2015.