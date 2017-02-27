Austrian court convicts Chechen on terror-linked charges

VIENNA — An Austrian court has found a Chechen refugee guilty of charges linked to terrorism and sentenced him to a 30-month prison term.

The court in the western city of Feldkirch on Monday convicted the 25-year old of "membership in a terrorist organization" and "training for terrorist purposes."

He was accused of fighting in Syria for a sub-organization of the Islamic State group against government troops between October 2013 and March 2015 and of training on the use of firearms for "terrorist purposes."

The man has acknowledged fighting against government troops but says he did so for the Free Syrian Army. He denies religious motives and says he wanted to free Syria of the regime of President Bashar Assad.