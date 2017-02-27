Car in which Tupac Shakur was shot is for sale for $1.5M
LOS ANGELES — The car in which rapper Tupac Shakur was fatally shot is for sale, with an asking price of $1.5 million.
California memorabilia dealer Moments in Time has listed the 1996 BMW 750iL that once belonged to Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight on its
The listing doesn't offer details on the car's history in the years since Shakur's killing. But a check of the vehicle identification number provided shows it has been well-used, with more than 92,000 miles on the odometer.