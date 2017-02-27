Colombia pushes to stop China from executing drug smuggler

BOGOTA — Colombia's government is protesting the impending execution of a convicted drug trafficker in a last-minute diplomatic effort to stop the death penalty from being applied against one of its nationals.

Ismael Arciniegas was arrested in 2010 for trying to smuggle four kilograms of cocaine into China in exchange for $5,000. He was later sentenced to death and Colombia's Foreign Ministry said Monday that it had learned the native of Cali would be executed in the coming hours.

Some 15,000 Colombians are imprisoned around the world, the majority for drug trafficking. Of those, 15 in China have been sentenced to death and an equal number to life imprisonment.