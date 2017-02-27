Cuomo orders probe into threats targeting Jewish centres

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered an investigation after the latest wave of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centres .

Cuomo said Jewish centres in Tarrytown, Staten Island, New Rochelle and Plainview, Long Island were targeted with bomb threats on Monday.

The JCC Association of North America says Jewish community centres and day schools in at least a dozen states received bomb threats Monday. No bombs were found.

The group says it's the fifth wave of bomb threats at Jewish institutions around the country since January. The group counts a total of 89 incidents in 30 states and Canada.

The FBI and the Justice Department are also investigating the hoaxes.