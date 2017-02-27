Cuomo orders probe into threats targeting Jewish centres
A
A
Share via Email
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered an investigation after the latest wave of bomb threats targeting Jewish community
Cuomo said Jewish
The JCC Association of North America says Jewish community
The group says it's the fifth wave of bomb threats at Jewish institutions around the country since January. The group counts a total of 89 incidents in 30 states and Canada.
The FBI and the Justice Department are also investigating the hoaxes.
In Philadelphia, meanwhile, police are investigating after hundreds of headstones were knocked over at a Jewish cemetery during the weekend
Most Popular
-
Boy who weighed 132 pounds at age 5 will not return to mother: N.S. judge
-
Police in Nova Scotia town investigating report of attempted abduction of 8-year-old girl
-
Hollywood's wildest twist: Oscars end in utter chaos after envelope mix-up
-
Actor Bill Paxton dies at 61 from complications after surgery