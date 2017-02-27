Deported woman's UK family launch campaign for her return

LONDON — The British family of a grandmother deported to Singapore launched a campaign on Monday to raise money to fund a legal fight for her return.

Irene Clennell, 53, was removed from Britain on Sunday after being sent to an immigration detention centre . Her family said she had no change of clothes and very little cash with her.

Britain's Home Office said people "with no legal right to remain in the country" were expected to leave.

"All applications for leave to remain in the UK are considered on their individual merits and in line with the immigration rules," a statement said.

Clennell arrived in Britain in 1988, married two years later and has adult children and at least one grandchild. She and her husband John lived in the north of the country.

She spent periods in Singapore throughout her marriage, reportedly to care for elderly parents.

Her sister-in-law, Angela Clennell, said the GoFundMe campaign aims to raise £30,000 ($37,000).

"We will continue to fight as hard as we can to bring Irene home where she belongs," she said.

Clennell's husband John is seriously ill and Irene is his sole caretaker, she said, adding: "Without her to look after him, we're all worried for him."

The British government's spousal visa system requires that a foreign spouse spend substantial uninterrupted time in the country, and prove earnings of at least £18,600 ($23,000).