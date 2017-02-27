Driver who struck and killed toddler charged with DUI

OSWEGO, S.C. — Authorities say a man who struck and killed a 21-month-old who ran into the road in South Carolina was driving while intoxicated and had two children in his car.

Troopers said 51-year-old Kelvin Rembert was driving on a two-lane road about 15 miles south of Bishopville when the toddler who was playing in his yard ran into the street about 6 p.m. Sunday.

Rembert was charged with DUI and child endangerment. Troopers say no one in the car was injured.