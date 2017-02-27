Embassy: US ambassador to Haiti retires

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — The U.S. ambassador to Haiti has retired after a 29-year career as a foreign service officer.

Peter Mulrean's departure was announced Monday by the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince. The embassy's charge d'affaires will be in charge until a successor is nominated by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Senate.

Mulrean took over as ambassador in October 2015 as Haiti was starting a repeatedly derailed electoral cycle that didn't conclude until Jovenel Moise was inaugurated as president this month.

Kenneth Merten is the U.S. State Department's special co-ordinator for Haiti. He said Mulrean chose to retire and praised him for "helping Haiti get through what has been a painful electoral process."