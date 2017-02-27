EU member states back visa liberalization for Georgia

BRUSSELS — European Union member states have backed a proposal to allow Georgian citizens into Europe's passport-free area without visas for short stays.

The 28 member states on Monday endorsed the visa waiver which will allow Georgians with a biometric passport to enter the 26-nation Schengen area for 90 days for business, tourist or family reasons but not to work.

Monday's backing was another major step to make the Georgian visa waiver a reality after the EU legislature also backed it earlier this month. Both the council of member states and the parliament still need to sign it formally.