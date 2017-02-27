French Institute in Athens targeted in arson attack
ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities say an overnight arson attack against the French Institute and French archaeological school in Athens caused minor damage but no injuries.
Police said a car parked on grounds between the two was torched early Monday, with the fire spreading to a second car, while attackers later also smashed windows in the institute and attempted to set fire inside.
The institute conducts cultural and educational programs. In a message posted on its
Greece's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, describing it as a "mindless and criminal act against an institution that is a symbol of Greek-French friendship."