German Die Welt journalist questioned by Turkish prosecutor

ANKARA, Turkey — Germany's Die Welt newspaper says one of its journalists who was detained over his reports on a hacker attack on the email account of Turkey's energy minister, has appeared before a prosecutor.

It said Deniz Yucel, who has both Turkish and German citizenship, was being questioned in Istanbul on Monday. He should now either be released or taken before a judge to decide whether to keep him in custody.

Yucel was detained on Feb. 14 after presenting himself at a police station for questioning over the emails that were obtained by the leftist hacker collective RedHack and made available on WikiLeaks.

The energy minister, Berat Albayrak, is President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's son-in-law.