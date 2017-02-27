Hungary building 2nd border fence to stop migrants

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary has begun building a second fence on its border with Serbia to stop migrants from freely entering the country.

The government spokesman's office confirmed a report published Monday in pro-government newspaper Magyar Idok.

Hungary built a barrier along the length of its borders with Serbia and Croatia in 2015. The government says the second fence is needed because it expects a surge of migrants to reach its borders this year.

Human rights advocates have been strongly critical of Hungary's migration policies, including measures that would lock asylum-seekers in border camps made of shipping containers while their cases are decided.