Iraqi Commander: Troops push further into western Mosul

BAGHDAD — A senior Iraqi police commander says troops have taken control of the western side of a key bridge in Mosul amid intense clashes with the Islamic State group.

Maj. Gen Thamir Ahmed, commander of the Federal Police Rapid Response Force, says his forces pushed into Mosul's western Gawsaq neighbourhood Monday, reaching the foot of what's known locally as the 4th Bridge.

Thamir told The Associated Press that IS fighters fought back with snipers, anti-tank missiles and suicide car bombs, describing the clashes as "fierce." He added that Iraqi troops suffered casualties, but didn't give a specific number.