Israel to probe German submarine purchase
JERUSALEM — Israel's Attorney General has ordered an investigation into the purchase of German submarines months after it emerged that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attorney represented the German firm involved in the $1.5 billion deal.
The Justice Ministry said Monday the decision was made after evidence pointed to "reasonable suspicion" of individuals involved in the case.
It said Netanyahu is not among the suspects in the case, according to "findings" so far.
Suspicions of impropriety were heightened when former
Police have been questioning Netanyahu for several weeks over separate corruption allegations the prime minister has dismissed as "baseless."