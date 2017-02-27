Jets pound northwest Syria as Geneva talks continue

BEIRUT — Syrian activists say airstrikes in the country's rebel-held Idlib province have killed at least 11 people.

The activist-run Baladi News network published footage of rescuers searching for victims in the rubble of a block destroyed in presumed government or Russian airstrikes on Monday, in the town of Areeha in northwest Syria.

The Syrian Civil Defence search-and-rescue group said it had counted 15 fatalities.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least seven civilians and four other unidentified victims had been killed. It blamed the attack on government warplanes.