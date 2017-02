Macedonia opposition leader finds support to form government

SKOPJE, Macedonia — Macedonia's left-wing opposition leader has submitted signatures from three ethnic Albanian parties as proof he has secured enough support in parliament to form a government.

Macedonia has been without a government since an early election in December. Former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski won that vote, but without securing a majority of the 120-member parliament, leaving him unable to form a government.

Coalition talks between Gruevski and the main ethnic Albanian party failed over the latter's demand that Albanian be declared a second official language in Macedonia.

Opposition leader Zoran Zaev, whose left-wing coalition secured 49 parliamentary seats, has acquired 18 signatures of support from parliamentary members of three ethnic Albanian parties.