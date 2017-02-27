Man accused of biting victim's face in anti-Muslim attack

MCLEAN, Va. — A Virginia man is accused of biting another man's face after making anti-Muslim slurs in a parking lot at a busy shopping mall late last year.

Fairfax County police say in a statement that 35-year-old Robin McGreer was arrested Monday and charged with bias-related malicious bodily injury.

Investigators say McGreer approached a 31-year-old man on Nov. 27 in the lot at Tyson Corner Center, started a conversation and threatened him with racial insults.

The two started fighting and police say McGreer bit the victim in the face before fleeing.

Police spokeswoman Megan Hawkins says the threats and slurs at issue were anti-Muslim. She says the delay between the incident and arrest was because of a thorough investigation.