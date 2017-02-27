Man pleads guilty in scamming $5M from government

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of the two men accused of bilking a South Carolina project turning warheads into nuclear reactor fuel is pleading guilty.

Phillip Thompson of Augusta, Georgia, pleaded guilty Monday in federal court and will be sentenced later. The 67-year-old billed but never delivered goods for the Savannah River Site's mixed-oxide fuel facility.

Prosecutors say Thompson admitted the scheme took more than $5 million over five years. Thompson ran a construction labour business working with the company building the facility along the South Carolina-Georgia border.

Prosecutors say Aaron Vennefron worked for an Ohio hardware store and allegedly created fake invoices he submitted to Thompson's company. Vennefron's case is pending.