Man pleads guilty in scamming $5M from government
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of the two men accused of bilking a South Carolina project turning warheads into nuclear reactor fuel is pleading guilty.
Phillip Thompson of Augusta, Georgia, pleaded guilty Monday in federal court and will be sentenced later. The 67-year-old billed but never delivered goods for the Savannah River Site's mixed-oxide fuel facility.
Prosecutors say Thompson admitted the scheme took more than $5 million over five years. Thompson ran a construction
Prosecutors say Aaron Vennefron worked for an Ohio hardware store and allegedly created fake invoices he submitted to Thompson's company. Vennefron's case is pending.
The plant is part of a disarmament deal with Russia to reprocess enough weapons-grade plutonium from each country for 17,000 nuclear weapons.
