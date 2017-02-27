News / World

Man wounded in Kansas bar shooting speaks at vigil

Hundreds of people march for peace on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, around the Ball Conference Center in Olathe, Kan., before starting a prayer vigil in response to the deadly shooting Wednesday. Adam Purinton was arrested hours after the attack and accused of shooting two Indian immigrants and a third man at a bar, in what some believe was a hate crime. (Allison Long/The Kansas City Star via AP)

OLATHE, Kan. — One of three men shot at a bar in suburban Kansas City spoke at a weekend vigil, saying "I wish it was a dream."

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2mkJVIS ) 32-year-old Alok Madasani told a crowd of hundreds at the Ball Conference Center in Olathe, Kansas, on Sunday that "what happened that night was a senseless crime and that took away my best friend."

Madasani's friend and co-worker, 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla, was killed in Wednesday night's shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe. Another patron, 24-year-old Ian Grillot, also was wounded in the shooting.

Madasani said the shooting was "an isolated incident that doesn't reflect the true spirit of Kansas, the Midwest and the United States."

Fifty-one-year-old Adam Purinton is scheduled to appear in court Monday to face charges of murder and attempted murder.

